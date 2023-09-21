Three weeks.

That's how long the Wild have until their season opens Oct. 12 vs. Florida at Xcel Energy Center, a tuneup that begins Thursday with the first practices of training camp before a six-game preseason schedule starts Sunday at Colorado.

During this time, the state of the team should come into focus.

Who rounds out the roster?

Although the Wild had more departures than arrivals during the offseason, their lineup isn't riddled with holes.

Goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson are back and so is most of the defense. On offense, the Wild have 10 returnees and a trade pickup in veteran Pat Maroon. That leaves one forward spot open in the lineup and another for a reserve if the team keeps an extra on the roster, which isn't always a given since the Wild don't have much salary cap space.

Marco Rossi looks like a front-runner since he made the team out of camp last year before eventually getting sent to the minors. He has another pro season banked and spent the summer training in the Twin Cities. The ninth overall pick in 2020 also plays a key position (center).

But the Wild do have other possibilities after signing experienced pros like Vinni Lettieri and Jujhar Khaira. There's also Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman, who were call-ups last season.

Does Brock Faber stay in a top-four role?

The former Gophers captain will get first crack at playing next to Jonas Brodin and filling the vacancy left by Matt Dumba after Dumba and the Wild split during the summer after 10 seasons together.

Why are the Wild trusting a rookie with this assignment? Because of how effectively Faber transitioned from college hockey to the NHL earlier this year.

In two regular season games and another six playoff contests, Faber looked unfazed by the competition and his poise protected the crease. Case in point: Dallas never scored against the Wild when Faber was on the ice during the playoffs.

Still, the Wild have options, including captain Jared Spurgeon, who has teamed up with Brodin before.

Will Calen Addison climb the depth chart?

Addison had a splashy start last season by helping ignite the power play as its quarterback, but his play elsewhere eventually got him benched. On more than one occasion.

Then after the Wild acquired John Klingberg at the trade deadline, Addison appeared just five times in the final 20 games and not at all in the playoffs.

But after signing on the eve of camp, landing a one-year, $825,000 deal on Tuesday, Addison has a chance to reset his game and become more than a specialist for the Wild.

What changes for the power play?

The uneven power play should get plenty of attention at camp.

Not only are the Wild planning to work on the scheme from Day 1, but the unit has a new contributor in assistant Jason King. Hired to replace Brett McLean after McLean became head coach of Iowa in the American Hockey League, King previously oversaw a Vancouver power play that ranked 11th last season.

What worked for the Canucks? Their balance: nine players had multiple goals and seven reached double digits in points.

Most of the Wild's production has come from their first unit, led by Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, and the team had strong stretches last season. But the Wild continue to struggle come playoff time: in their six-game first round loss to the Stars, they were a bleak 4-for-22.

Which prospects stand out?

Carson Lambos is turning pro after receiving a lengthy look at camp a year ago.

Recent draft pick Rasmus Kumpulainen impressed at last weekend's rookie tournament and will be at camp, and Jesper Wallstedt is on the brink of his second pro season since the goaltender left Sweden.

Overall, the Wild will have 60 players attending camp and while some might not suit up for the team any time soon, they can offer a preview of what's developing in the pipeline.