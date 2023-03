Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Game recap

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. James van Riemsdyk, Flyers: The winger buried the decisive goal in the shootout after picking up assist in the first period.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice.

3. Joel Farabee, Flyers: The winger had a goal and assist.

By the numbers

1 Shot by the Wild during three unsuccessful power plays.

6 Goals by Boldy in his past three games.

44 Seconds between Boldy's go-ahead goal in the third period and the equalizer by Philadelphia.