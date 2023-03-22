5:30 p.m. at Philadelphia Flyers • Wells Fargo Center • ESPN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild can sweep their trip after their 2-1 overtime win Tuesday at New Jersey extended their point streak on the road to nine games. This 7-0-2 run is tied for the third longest in team history. Overall since March 1, the Wild are 7-1-2. RW Matt Boldy has six goals and four assists during a season-high six-game point streak. Four of those goals have come in Boldy's last two games.

Flyers update: The Flyers are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they've snagged a least a point in three consecutive games. On Tuesday, they upended the Panthers 6-3 after an overtime loss to the Hurricanes and a win over the Sabres last week. Leading scorer Travis Konecny has missed the past 12 games with an upper-body injury. Former Minnesota-Duluth F Noah Cates, who's from Stillwater, has 11 goals and 20 assists in 70 games.