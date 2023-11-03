The Wild aren't moving up the standings, what with only one win in their past seven games, but there are some new addresses in their lineup.

Longtime neighbors Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello were sent to different zip codes on Thursday in the Wild's 5-3 loss to the Devils at Xcel Energy Center, a switch that could be the beginning of a shakeup for a team needing a spark.

"Certainly, we can't stick with what's been going on," coach Dean Evason said. "We give people and our group an opportunity to pull out of it and play better and more energy and pace and all that kind of stuff. We haven't. So, yeah, they'll be changes, for sure."

This split could have happened a while ago.

Through the Wild's first five games, Kaprizov, Hartman and Zuccarello combined for only four goals and were a cumulative minus-11; not only were the Wild outscored when they were on the ice, but they were also outshot by a hefty margin (31-19).

But the three stayed intact, and their next game was their best: Their 10-point performance vs. the Oilers, led by a hat trick and five-point effort from Hartman, galvanized the Wild to a 7-4 blitz.

That was Oct. 24, and the Wild haven't won since, skidding into a 0-3-1 rut ahead of a Saturday showdown against the Rangers, who will arrive in St. Paul on a six-game winning streak.

After collapsing into a 2-0 hole in the first period, the Wild returned for the second with a revamped look.

Kaprizov took one shift with Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy, who suited up after sitting out seven games with an upper-body injury, before the Devils added to their lead on the power play, but the trio remained together and was responsible for getting the Wild back in the game.

On the Wild's next power play, Kaprizov scored, ending his five-game drought, and then Rossi buried a Boldy throw to the middle early in the third period to amplify the pressure on New Jersey.

Although the Devils' top-ranked power play capitalized twice later in the period to seal their victory, in between was a Wild goal from Jake Middleton assisted on by Boldy and Rossi.

Aside from the three's five point total, they registered seven shots with Rossi's four leading the team.

As for Hartman and Zuccarello, Hartman teamed up with Marcus Foligno and Pat Maroon while Zuccarello joined Marcus Johansson and Joel Eriksson Ek.

"I just try to get open and try to help them, support them wherever I can," said Rossi, whose four goals are tied with the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard for the most among NHL rookies. "Just try to keep going with my game. So, it's just important to keep going. It's the first game. Hopefully we stay together, and then we'll be better."

Kaprizov feels everyone can skate with anyone, and he noticed his line with Rossi and Boldy played faster.

As quickly as they clicked, their contributions weren't enough to overtake New Jersey but if given a chance to build more chemistry, perhaps they polish off the next comeback or even help the Wild not need one at all.

Unlocking the combination to better starts is also key for the team.

"Last couple games I feel we can play one period good, one period so bad," Kaprizov said. "A lot of turnovers, loose puck. It's on me, too, because sometimes I can go in zone or go down, I stop on blue line and lose puck and go back in D-zone. Just need to sometimes change something new and just play a bit smart."