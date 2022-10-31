7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Montreal • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild return to St. Paul for a two-game homestand before going back on the road. In their first four home games, the Wild were outscored 23-16. The power play went 7-for-17. Over the last 14 games vs. the Canadiens, the Wild have 13 wins. C Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in the 3-1 win at Montreal last Tuesday.

Canadiens update: Since losing to the Wild a week ago, the Canadiens have won two in a row. They got by the Sabres 3-2 and upended the Blues 7-4. C Christian Dvorak scored his first career hat trick vs. St. Louis. LW Cole Caufield paces Montreal in goals with seven and is tied with C Nick Suzuki for the team lead in points (10). Overall, the Canadiens are 2-2 on the road.