The Wild still didn't have all their regulars in action, but they did get one key player back on the ice against the Maple Leafs.

Marc-Andre Fleury returned to the crease, making 24 stops in the 4-3 loss Friday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center after missing three games because of injury.

"It took a little time, a few shots to get in, get back to how I wanted to feel," the goaltender said. "Just disappointed to not come out with a win there."

Fleury was injured Nov. 15 at Nashville, getting bumped and banging his head on the post, he said.

His absence coincided with Brandon Duhaime suffering an upper-body injury that sidelined him Friday, and Duhaime also won't play Sunday when the Wild host the Coyotes. But the Wild are expecting Jonas Brodin to suit up vs. Arizona after he missed the past two games with illness.

Ryan Hartman is still out because of an upper-body injury, and rookie Marco Rossi has been a healthy scratch for three in a row.

While Fleury was hurt, backup Filip Gustavsson stepped in and helped the Wild go 2-1, picking up victories against the Hurricanes and Jets while giving up only one goal in each game.

Overall, Gustavsson is 3-1-1 in his past five games with a 1.96 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. His season save percentage is up to .914, while he's scaled back his goal-against average to 2.62.

"I thought he was very good," Fleury said. "Very calm, composed, consistent throughout his game. He's a young guy. I think he's improved since camp.

"I really like the way he plays, and I was happy for him to get two big wins at home."

Reaves debuts

Ryan Reaves and Marcus Foligno fought each other in the Wild's first game of the season.

On Friday, they were linemates.

"That's a guy I've always respected," Reaves said. "No hard feelings."

Reaves made his Wild debut alongside Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek after the team acquired the winger for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick in a Wednesday trade with the Rangers.

The 35-year-old skated 12 minutes, 3 seconds, registered four shot attempts and dished out four hits; only Foligno had more in the game with five, the two teaming up after they tussled in the Wild's 7-3 letdown to New York on Oct. 13.

"We talked," Reaves said. "He texted me after and said, 'We'd be meeting on better terms.' I said, 'It was never bad terms. It was just business.' I've heard good things about him throughout my career. I'm sure we're going to be good friends."

A healthy scratch for the Rangers before the trade, this was Reaves' first game in almost two weeks, but he said he "felt great" and already detected chemistry.

"This team plays my style," he said. "They play heavy. They like to get in on the forecheck. Obviously, playing with Ekker and Moose is right up my alley. They're guys that kind of fly into the O-zone and hunt bodies.

"I thought for the first time playing with those guys I thought we played well. I thought we were in the O-zone a lot and had a couple of chances. We'll look to build on that. Wherever I'm playing, though, I just like that style of this team."

Two jerseys

Before donning their new retro uniforms for the third time this season, the Wild wore custom Native American Heritage hockey jerseys during warmups.

The Wild and Prairie Island Indian Community teamed up to celebrate Native American Heritage Day, and the jerseys honored the Minnesota Native American community with a specially designed Dakota emblem and writing.