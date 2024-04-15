WILD PREVIEW

at Los Angeles Kings, Crypto.com Arena, 8:30 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: ESPN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: What went wrong for Wild this season? A little bit of everything.

Opening bell: The Wild kick off the last week of the regular season with their final road game. Their trip so far has been a mixed bag; the Wild (38-33-9) have routed Chicago and San Jose, two teams below them in the standings, but they've been creamed by playoff-bound Colorado and Vegas. Los Angeles has also clinched, and the Kings (43-26-11) have dominated the Wild this season. They ran away 7-3 on Oct. 19 before dismissing the Wild 6-0 on March 20.

Watch him: Wild LW Liam Ohgren is capitalizing on his call-up. In two games since the Wild added their 2022 first-round draft pick after his abbreviated stint in the minors, Ohgren has his first NHL goal and an assist. He pounced on a rebound in the second period of the Wild's 6-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday night, and the finish emerged as the game-winner. At 20 years old, Ohgren is the youngest player to record his first goal with the Wild since Luke Kunin tallied his first at 19 on Oct. 26, 2017.

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (core) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Kings G Pheonix Copley (knee) and C Anze Kopitar (undisclosed).

Forecast: A victory won't undo the sting of the Wild's last loss to the Kings, which turned out to be a crushing blow to the team's playoff chances. But a win would give the team some momentum before they return home for their season finale. Their young players have been noticeable, with C Marat Khusnutdinov also recently securing his first NHL goal. But the veterans also have an opportunity to make a statement. "They've been here," coach John Hynes said after the game vs. the Sharks. "They have stake in the team. They know they're going to be back here next year [and] that this is a time where you need to be able to step up."

