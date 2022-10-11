Scoring machines
Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov was one of eight NHL players to score at least 100 points last season. Here's the list:
Player, Goals, Assists, Points
Connor McDavid, Edmonton, 44-79-123
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida, 30-85-115
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary, 40-75-115
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton, 55-55-110
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild, 47-61-108
Auston Matthews, Toronto, 60-46-106
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay, 42-64-106
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary, 42-62-104
Kaprizov's NHL ranks: Goals, fifth; assists, 13th; shots, ninth.