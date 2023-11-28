See more of the story

About John Hynes

In the NHL: Head coach of Nashville (2020-2023) and New Jersey (2015-2019).

NHL coaching record: 284-255-63 in the regular season, 4-15 in the playoffs (no series victories).

Coaching before the NHL: Assistant at UMass-Lowell (2000-01) and Wisconsin (2002-03). Coached in the U.S. National Team Development Program for nine seasons, including six as head coach. Head coach of the Penguins' top farm team in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. when Wild head of hockey operations Bill Guerin was a Pittsburgh assistant GM and went 231-126-27 in five seasons.

Age: 48 (born Feb. 10, 1975, in Warwick, R.I.).

College: Boston University (won Frozen Four as a player in 1995).

Family: Wife, Sarah; daughters Sophia, Julia and Anna.

Wild fire coach Dean Evason in midst of losing streak, hire veteran John Hynes

Hynes will take over behind the bench when the Wild return to action Tuesday night against St. Louis, top assistant Bob Woods was also fired.