About John Hynes

In the NHL: Head coach of Nashville (2020-2023) and New Jersey (2015-2019).

NHL coaching record: 284-255-63 in the regular season, 4-15 in the playoffs (no series victories).

Coaching before the NHL: Assistant at UMass-Lowell (2000-01) and Wisconsin (2002-03). Coached in the U.S. National Team Development Program for nine seasons, including six as head coach. Head coach of the Penguins' top farm team in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. when Wild head of hockey operations Bill Guerin was a Pittsburgh assistant GM and went 231-126-27 in five seasons.

Age: 48 (born Feb. 10, 1975, in Warwick, R.I.).

College: Boston University (won Frozen Four as a player in 1995).

Family: Wife, Sarah; daughters Sophia, Julia and Anna.