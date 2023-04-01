9 p.m. at Vegas Golden Knights • T-Mobile Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: D Jonas Brodin (maintenance) didn't practice Friday, and coach Dean Evason said he hoped Brodin would play Saturday. "You block seven shots [last game] your feet are sore," Evason said. LW Brandon Duhaime will return vs. Vegas after missing the 4-2 win at Colorado on Wednesday because of illness. RW Ryan Reaves (upper-body injury) skated Friday but was still getting evaluated. G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start in net. LW Kirill Kaprizov (lower-body injury) is getting closer to skating.

Golden Knights update: Vegas is in first place in the Pacific Division by two points. The Golden Knights became the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth. They're 7-2-1 in their past 10 games and won their first matchup of the season vs. the Wild 5-1 on Feb. 9. C Jack Eichel has a team-high 60 points. RW Jonathan Marchessault has 16 points in his past 15 games.