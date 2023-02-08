7:30 p.m. at Dallas Stars • American Airlines Center • BSN/TNT, 100.3-FM

Wild update: D Jonas Brodin suffered a lower-body injury Monday at Arizona and didn't practice on Tuesday. As for the possibility of him suiting up against the Stars, Wild coach Dean Evason said, "It doesn't look good." If Brodin can't play, Alex Goligoski will slot in alongside Matt Dumba. G Filip Gustavsson is slated to start in net vs. Dallas. Gustavsson hasn't played since he was in net for a 5-3 loss at Florida on Jan. 21.

Stars update: Dallas ended a three-game slide on Monday with a 3-2 shootout win vs. Anaheim. That widened their lead atop the Central Division to three points. They're 1-0-1 against the Wild this season, most recently picking up a 4-1 win at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 29. Lakeville's Jake Oettinger is 3-0 in four career starts against the Wild. The Stars are 14-5-6 at home. LW Jason Robertson is sixth in the NHL with 33 goals.