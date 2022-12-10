Wild gameday

9 p.m. Saturday at Vancouver • Rogers Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the Wild's last stop on a four-game road trip and the team's fourth back-to-back. They are 3-0 so far this season in second games. LW Kirill Kaprizov racked up three points the last time the Wild faced Vancouver, a 4-3 overtime victory for the Wild at home on Oct. 20. RW Mats Zuccarello has 20 points in 18 career games vs. the Canucks. The Wild are 9-3 in their past 12 games at Vancouver.

Canucks update: The Canucks have been idle since Wednesday, when they won their third consecutive game in overtime. C Elias Pettersson is the second player in Vancouver history to score an overtime goal in back-to-back games. Overall, the Canucks are 6-2 in their past eight games. Pettersson leads Vancouver in scoring with 34 points. C Bo Horvat has a team-high 20 goals.