8 p.m. at Edmonton Oilers • Rogers Place • BSN-plus, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the second of three games vs. Edmonton in 12 days. The Wild won the first matchup Dec. 1 at Xcel Energy Center, getting by the Oilers 5-3. C Connor McDavid and LW Leon Draisaitl combined for four points that game, but the Wild limited the dynamic Edmonton power play to only one goal in three attempts. Overall, the Wild's 28 road victories vs. the Oilers are their most against any NHL team. They're 17-3 in their last 20 trips to Edmonton.

Oilers update: The Oilers are 2-1 on their four-game homestand after routing the Coyotes 8-2 on Wednesday. McDavid recorded four points and is up to a league-high 52. He's the first player to reach the 50-point plateau this season, the fifth time in his career he's achieved the feat. Against Arizona, McDavid scored twice to surpass Dallas' Jason Robertson for the NHL lead in goals with 24. In 18 career games vs. the Wild, McDavid has 19 points.