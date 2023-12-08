WILD GAMEDAY

at Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place; 8 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: The Wild's hottest scorer this season has been an old reliable, But he'd prefer that we didn't write about him.

Opening bell: The Wild and Oilers are the only teams in the NHL to make a coaching change so far this season. Like the Wild, the Oilers (10-12-1) have become more competitive since making a switch, bringing in Kris Knoblauch to replace Jay Woodcroft. But Edmonton still hasn't closed the gap on a playoff spot. Still, lately they've looked much more like the team that was pegged before the season to contend for the Stanley Cup.

Watch him: Oilers RW Zach Hyman is coming off his second hat trick of the season, and he leads Edmonton in goals with 15. Hyman, who's dangerous in front of the net and has a knack for tipping pucks, has seven goals in his last five games.

Injuries: Wild D Zach Bogosian (upper body). Oilers LW Dylan Holloway (lower body).

Forecast: Although the Wild won the first matchup 7-4 on Oct. 24 in St. Paul, the Oilers have improved since their poor start to the season. They've won five in a row, their last game a 6-1 blowout of Carolina on Wednesday. To slow down the likes of Hyman, C Connor McDavid and C Leon Draisaitl, the Wild will have to be sharp in their own end and staying out of the penalty box would be wise, too. G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to get the start for the Wild in what would be his 996th career game.

