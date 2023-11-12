WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center: 5 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: Captain Jared Spurgeon is back, and just in time for a team in need of a steady hand.

For the fans: Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear lavender to show their support for the Wild's Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night.

. . .

Opening bell: The Wild and Stars reignite their rivalry in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff series. After eliminating the Wild in six games, Dallas went on to the Western Conference finals where the Stars fell in six games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights. But that run isn't believed to be a fluke: the Stars (9-3-1) are expected to be a contender in the West again, making this a telling Central Division matchup for the Wild (5-7-2).

Watch him: Stars G Jake Oettinger has never lost a regular season game in regulation to the Wild (4-0-1). The Lakeville native is off to a 6-2-1 start with a sharp .933 save percentage and 2.10 goals-against average.

Injuries: Wild RW Frederick Gaudreau (upper body) and D Alex Goligoski (lower body).

Forecast: The Stars arrive in St. Paul atop the division. They are strong in net and have impressive depth up front, what with the likes of C Matt Duchene and RW Tyler Seguin on the third line. Dallas also played on Saturday, winning at Winnipeg, so the Wild will have the edge in rest. Still, if the Wild don't protect the puck and make smart decisions, the Stars will likely be tough to slow down.

. . .

