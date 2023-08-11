SEATTLE – Just as they did last year, the Vikings kept most of their established starters out of their preseason opener, resting starters such as quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith on Thursday night in Seattle.

The Vikings went into the game planning to hold their starters out, preferring to rest players before two days of joint practices against the Titans this week. They put the entire roster through pregame warmups, because of new NFL regulations that prevent teams from allowing separate workouts for starters not expected to play in preseason games. Once the team returned to the field for the game, however, nearly all of its veterans were set to watch the game from the sidelines.

Of the 11 players listed as offensive starters on the team's depth chart, Ed Ingram was the only one on the field at the beginning of the game. The right guard started at his normal spot, with second-teamers Vederian Lowe, Blake Brandel, Austin Schlottmann and Oli Udoh. First-round pick Jordan Addison, who's currently listed behind K.J. Osborn on the Vikings' depth chart, got the start at wide receiver, getting some early work as a run blocker before Nick Mullens targeted him with the Vikings' first pass play.

On defense, the Vikings had three starters — defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, cornerback Akayleb Evans and safety Camryn Bynum — on the field to begin the game.

Mullens starts at QB

Last year, Mullens opened the preseason playing against the Vikings, completing seven of nine passes for 94 yards against them while playing for the Raiders. The Vikings traded for Mullens on Aug. 22 last year, and he began the preseason as their starting quarterback on Thursday night.

With Cousins sitting out, the Vikings made Mullens a captain on Thursday night and gave him the first two series of the game, as the quarterback completed four of his first eight passes in the Vikings' first two drives while facing consistent pressure from the Seahawks' defense. After throwing incomplete on his first two attempts of the game, Mullens hit four of his six attempts on the second drive, also drawing a 15-yard penalty when Seattle's Derick Hall hit him late on an incomplete pass to Addison. The second drive ended with a Greg Joseph field goal to put the Vikings up 3-0.

Chandler's early work

Thursday night figured to be a busy night for running back Ty Chandler, as the Vikings try to determine whether the second-year man can overtake Kene Nwangwu for the No. 2 running back spot behind Alexander Mattison. Early in Thursday's game, the Vikings made good on their plan to get Chandler plenty of work.

He carried the ball five times in the Vikings' first two series, gaining 27 yards while catching two passes for 12 yards on those drives. With Jacob Sykes bearing down on Mullens, the quarterback hit Chandler for an 8-yard gain and a first down that moved the Vikings into the red zone for the first time.