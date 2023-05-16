The Vikings signed offensive lineman Sam Schlueter and fullback Zach Ojile, both Minnesota natives, after they attended the team's rookie minicamp last week as tryouts.

Schlueter is a former Gopher from Victoria who went to high school at Mayer Lutheran. He was an undrafted free agent with the 49ers last season and later signed with the Jets practice squad. He started at right and left tackle for the Gophers, appearing in 43 games overall.

Ojile, who's from Blaine and attended Spring Lake Park, played 40 games at Minnesota Duluth as a fullback and tight end, rushing for 418 yards and 14 touchdowns while also compiling 702 receiving yards and 10 TDs in the passing game.

Schlueter and Ojile were among 19 tryouts at the rookie minicamp. There are now four native Minnesotans on the Vikings roster, including fullback C.J. Ham (Duluth) and tight end Ben Ellefson (Hawley).

The Vikings also officially announced the trade of outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith to the Browns on Tuesday. The deal, first reported on Friday, included sixth- and seven-round picks going to Cleveland while the Vikings received fifth-rounders in 2024 and '25.