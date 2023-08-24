Tight end T.J. Hockenson continued to be limited in practice Wednesday, but coach Kevin O'Connell said this time he's dealing with lower back stiffness that he reported to the team. Hockenson is recovered from the ear infection that had limited him since Aug. 3.

O'Connell was asked whether Hockenson's absences — which include sitting out contact drills like fully padded 11-on-11 work — are health- or contract-related. The former first-round pick is entering a contract year.

"Some of his side field work kind of popped up to cause some lower back stiffness," O'Connell said. "But he has not indicated to me one time that it is about [his contract]."

Linebacker Brian Asamoah has been dealing with a shoulder injury, O'Connell revealed Wednesday. Asamoah donned pads, but continued to sit out full-team drills. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., the undrafted rookie, took every rep with the starters.

"It's not really doing anything for my confidence," Pace said. "I just know I'm a dog."

Receiver Jordan Addison cleared the concussion protocol and fully participated. Running back Kene Nwangwu remains out with an undisclosed injury. Safety Lewis Cine did not practice while dealing with a soft-tissue injury suffered Monday, O'Connell said. Defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo and cornerback NaJee Thompson remain in the concussion protocol; Otomewo practiced with a red, no-contact jersey.