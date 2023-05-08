The Vikings have known since January which teams they'll face this coming season. The "who"s and the "where"s are determined immediately after a season ends. This week, they learn the "when" details.

The NFL chose this coming Thursday as its schedule release day. The season will open roughly four months later, on another Thursday night, Sept. 7.

The Vikings, NFC North champs last season, will play the entire AFC West and NFC South divisions in the 2023 season, plus the corresponding division winners of the NFC East (Eagles), NFC West (49ers) and AFC North (Bengals).

They will play nine road games — their usual tour of the NFC North plus six more — and eight home games after having the opposite in 2022.

Beyond the NFC North, the Vikings will travel to the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles and Bengals. The trip to Philadelphia will be the Vikings' fifth since 2016. Minnesota is 1-3 at Philly in that stretch. The Panthers had the No. 1 pick in the recent draft and selected Alabama QB Bryce Young.

The Vikings will host at U.S. Bank Stadium the typical three NFC North foes, plus the West champion 49ers, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints and Buccaneers. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs are sure to be a big draw in downtown Minneapolis.

Which opponent comes first and which comes last? We find out Thursday night.

Season splits: