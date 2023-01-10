Vikings center Garrett Bradbury is expected to return to practice Wednesday with a restricted workload to see how his lower back injury responds, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. Bradbury has not played since Dec. 4 against the Jets. This would be his first practice since a Dec. 17 car accident that he described as a "setback."

"More than likely limited," O'Connell said. "Then we'll see if we can build his work in throughout the week and see how he feels. Ultimately, I just want Garrett to give it a go and see if he can turn the corner and possibly help us, but at the same time, I don't want to put him in a position where he may not be the best or feel like he's held back at all."

Bradbury had practiced for two straight weeks immediately after emerging from the Jets win with what he described as lower back spasms and tightness. But he has not practiced since the car accident. Bradbury has said scans show his back is "structurally" OK, but that he wants to return slowly.

Bradbury, the 2019 first-round pick, was having a rebound year through 12 starts before the injury. He's set to become a free agent this spring, after first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah declined a fifth-year option in Bradbury's contract last year.

If Bradbury remains limited in practices this week, center Chris Reed could continue to get first-team reps with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Reed "took a big step forward" after a full week of practice and the Bears game, according to O'Connell.

"It was much, much smoother," the coach said, "so that's a real positive."

Tackle Blake Brandel will also return to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to practice while on injured reserve. O'Connell has said that Brandel's recovery outlook was around four week from the knee injury, an MCL sprain suffered Dec. 11 in Detroit, meaning he could be available Sunday against the Giants.

Brandel started three games at left tackle this season. He has practiced on the left and right side, and could be another starting right tackle option along with Oli Udoh, last week's starter for the injured Brian O'Neill.

"My job is to just be ready for whatever happens," Brandel said. "Oli's doing a good job right now. Whatever ends up happening, we're going to be in good hands."

Metellus made captain

Safety Josh Metellus, the 2020 sixth-round pick out of Michigan, has carved out a leading role on special teams in his third NFL season. His growth was recognized by players during a team meeting Saturday night, when they voted the 24-year-old safety as a team captain to replace O'Neill, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles' on Jan. 1 in Green Bay. Before the vote, O'Connell said, O'Neill told him it should be Metellus.

"That was a nice foreshadowing to the overwhelming number of votes he got," O'Connell said. "Incredibly consistent, smart player, and you feel his physicality and his ability to tackle."

Metellus wears multiple hats for the Vikings as a special teams ace — blocking two punts this season — and as a versatile safety and slot defensive back.

"Especially being a team vote," Metellus said, "that meant more being thought [highly] of by your peers — Harrison Smith, Brian O'Neill — that meant a lot."

Home-field advantage

The Vikings' 8-1 record at U.S. Bank Stadium this season tied the Cowboys and 49ers for the NFL's best at home. That included the Vikings' 27-24 win against the Giants, who return Sunday for the NFC wild-card playoff opener. Running back Dalvin Cook is among players expecting a big advantage in the Vikings' first home playoff game since the Minneapolis Miracle almost exactly five years ago on Jan. 14, 2018.

"Our fans are going to be ready to show up — we know that," Cook said. "They've been doing a good job all year of bringing the extra energy and being that 12th guy on the field for us, and we appreciate that."

'A fire in me'

Cornerback Duke Shelley went from Bears castoff in training camp to playoff starter. Shelley, the roster's smallest player listed at 5-8 and 183 pounds, has impressed teammates and coaches with his confidence and attention to detail. Shelley credited getting escorted out the back door of the Bears facility in August for sharpening his approach.

"I couldn't leave out the front door," said Shelley, who had a fourth-quarter interception against his former team Sunday. "It kept a fire in me. It kind of woke me up, man, and made me lock in."

