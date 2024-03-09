Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell face franchise-changing decisions in their third offseason together when NFL free agency opens next week. The Vikings can currently negotiate with their own pending free agents; they have already re-signed tight end Johnny Mundt. But beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, all NFL teams can enter into contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, the new league begins, meaning contracts will expire and free agents can sign with a new team.

The Vikings' plan in free agency hinges on whether quarterback Kirk Cousins stays or goes. That decision will affect how the team spends its remaining salary cap space.

Vikings' unrestricted free agents

QB Kirk Cousins

QB Joshua Dobbs

OLB Danielle Hunter

OLB Marcus Davenport

OLB D.J. Wonnum

OLB Anthony Barr

ILB Jordan Hicks

LB Nick Vigil

LB Troy Dye

DL Jonathan Bullard

DL Sheldon Day

DL James Lynch

G Dalton Risner

G Chris Reed

OL David Quessenberry

OL Oli Udoh

OL Austin Schlottmann

OL Hakeem Adeniji

WR K.J. Osborn

WR Brandon Powell

RB Alexander Mattison

K Greg Joseph

Vikings' restricted free agents

RB Cam Akers

DL Khyiris Tonga

OL Blake Brandel

According to NFL.com, restricted free agents are players with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. They can negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can make qualifying offers (known as tenders) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If a tender is withdrawn, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.