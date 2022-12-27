The Packers, after their 26-20 victory over the Dolphins on Christmas Day, are suddenly winners of three consecutive games.

Green Bay's win sets up a Sunday rematch with meaning at Lambeau Field as the Vikings (12-3) try to maintain the NFC's No. 2 seed and the Packers (7-8) fight to keep playoff hopes alive.

"They're playing good football right now," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. "Their defense is getting turnovers. They clearly have one of the best quarterbacks in our game, and they're continuing to get comfortable with their personnel."

The Packers looked cooked at 4-8 following a loss to Philadelphia on Nov. 27. But Green Bay is always good when the weather get cold, extending the NFL's longest December winning streak — 15 wins — since the Chargers won 18 straight December games from 2006-2010.

"There's a reason why they're winning and trending upward," O'Connell said. "They're really well coached and obviously they've got experience playing so many meaningful games in the month of December and on. Expecting a heck of an environment there."

To prepare for the cold, O'Connell will hold some practice periods outside at TCO Performance Center in Eagan this week. The Vikings end the regular season with outdoor January games at Green Bay and Chicago.

"As much as some of our guys might fight me on it," he said, "it'll be the best thing for us."

The NFC North champion Vikings are also still in pursuit of a dominating game. Minnesota hasn't beaten an opponent by more than one score since the 23-7 win over Green Bay in the season opener Sept. 11.

"Be on the hunt for ... being a consistent, four-quarter outfit," O'Connell said. "Playing not only with the confidence to win close games, but try to play a complete football game and play as much to our philosophy and style as we can."

Clutch Cousins

With four completions for 40 yards to set up kicker Greg Joseph's 61-yard, game-winning field goal against the Giants, quarterback Kirk Cousins reached the top of an impressive list.

Cousins tied Matthew Stafford for the most game-winning drives in a single season, according to Pro Football Reference. The Vikings have needed Cousins to lead eight go-ahead scoring drives in fourth quarters and overtimes this season in wins against the Lions, Saints, Bears, Commanders, Bills, Patriots, Colts and Giants. Cousins has been credited with 30 game-winning drives in his career, ranking seventh among active quarterbacks.

With games left against the Packers and Bears, another game-winning drive would give Cousins the single-season record and help keep the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at bay in the race for the NFC's No. 2 seed. Stafford also led eight game-winning drives for the Lions in 2016.

"There's still a lot of football to be played," Cousins said Saturday. "It's helpful if we can be at home. I remember in the 2019 season — the 2020 playoffs — going on the road to New Orleans, going on the road to San Francisco and coming away from that saying, 'The more games you can play at home, the better.'"

