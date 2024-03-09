Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso will miss his third consecutive game Saturday at Orlando as he recovers from a knee injury, but he is aimed toward making his 2024 season debut next week against Los Angeles FC.

"We're feeling confident he should be available next week," interim coach Cameron Knowles said.

Left-side attacker Franco Fragapane remains out because of a thigh injury. Veteran midfielder Robin Lod (calf) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (fitness) are ready and available to play.

It appears likely that Knowles will be serving in his final game as interim coach on Saturday before he resumes his role as a Loons assistant. The team won its season opener at Austin FC before rallying to tie MLS Cup champion Columbus at Allianz Field last Saturday.

Newly hired coach Eric Ramsay is due to arrive in Minnesota on Saturday and will be introduced at a news conference on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Welshman and Manchester United assistant was announced as the new coach on Feb. 26, but he needed to acquire a work visa before he could fully take over the job.