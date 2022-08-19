7 p.m. vs. Austin FC * BSN, Ch. 23, 1500 AM

The fourth-place Loons have lost once in their last nine games — a 4-3 loss at Colorado — dating to late June. Austin FC is second in the Western Conference, 10 points ahead of the Loons and nine points behind Los Angeles FC in the chase for the Supporters' Shield. … Austin's Sebastian Driussi leads the league with 17 goals. He didn't score the first time these teams played this season, a 1-0 Loons loss in Austin in April. He scored the 94th minute winner in a 4-3 comeback victory over Sporting KC last weekend. … Former Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay signed as a free agent with Austin after last season and will make his return to Allianz Field for the first time. "It doesn't surprise me he has had a really good year," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "He was an integral part of what we've got here. When we got into the playoffs these last three years, Ethan was a great part of that." … Loons veteran starting left back Kemar Lawrence didn't train with his teammates during the week because of a slight medial ligament strain, coach Adrian Heath said. He'll be evaluated Saturday, but Heath said he won't play unless he's "100 percent."

Injuries: The Loons list Kemar Lawrence (knee) as questionable, but he didn't train with the team all week and is unlikely to play. MF Hassani Dotson (knee), MF Niko Hansen (ankle), MF Jacori Hayes (lower leg), D Romain Metanire (thigh) and Patrick Weah (knee) are out. Austin lists Freddy Kleeman (knee) and Hector Jimenez (groin) as out and Washington Corozo (hip) as questionable.