Loons Game Day

7:30 p.m. at Sporting Kansas City * Bally Sports North, The CW Twin Cities, 1500 ESPN

Preview

The Loons get attacker Franco Fragapane back after a two-game suspension but are missing star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso again, now suspended for yellow-card accumulation after picking up a silly one very late in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC. "It's not necessary, too much this season," coach Adrian Heath said. … The Loons list MF Robin Lod as questionable after he left Wednesday's game at halftime because of a calf injury. Heath indicated Thursday that it's "looking doubtful" Lod will play Saturday. … The Loons are 0-6 in regular-season games at Kansas City, but won a conference semifinal playoff game 3-0 there in 2020.

About Sporting KC

Twelfth place in the West, Sporting KC is 9-15-7 overall, 7-6-2 at home and on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs. But the team is 4-3-2 in its past nine games and has a five-game unbeaten streak. Those nine games coincides exactly when they signed Erik Thommy and William Agada

Injuries

Lod and F Bongokuhle Hlongwane both are listed as questionable, but Hlongwane (knee) is expected to miss the next three to five weeks, Heath has indicated. Sporting KC lists Logan Ndenbe, Graham Zusi as questionable and Tim Melia, Ozzie Cisneros, Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido as out.