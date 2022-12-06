Minnesota United on Tuesday signed veteran free-agent MLS goalkeeper Clint Irwin to a two-year contract with a club option after that.

He'll provide depth to a team that has Canadian World Cup member Dayne St. Clair as its starter and recently also signed backup Eric Dick. Veteran Tyler Miller became a free agent after the Loons declined to exercise his contract option for 2023 and he recently signed with DC United.

Irwin, 33, has appeared in 137 games and recorded 34 shutouts in 11 seasons with Colorado and Toronto. He last played a MLS game against Seattle in October 2021. He started and played all 90 minutes in a U.S. Open Cup game against the Loons in May last season and also played games for Colorado's MLS NEXT Pro reserve team.Irwin also has played in seven MLS playoff games, six of them in Toronto's 2016 run to a MLS Cup final loss to Seattle.

The Loons are expected to make upcoming salary-cap friendly moves that will provide depth for a team that reports for training in early January.

Gophers honored by Big Ten

Gophers goalie Justen Close and forward Logan Cooley were named Big Ten's First and Second Stars of the Week, respectively, for their performances in a sweep of Michigan State on Friday and Saturday. Close posted a 25-save shutout in a 5-0 victory in the series opener, then made 40 saves in a 6-3 win in the finale. Cooley had two goals and an assist on Friday, then added two assists on Saturday.