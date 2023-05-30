Loons gameday

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m. at Austin FC • Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, 1500-AM

Preview: Sixth-place Minnesota (5-5-4 in Major League Soccer games) aims to keep 10th-place Austin (4-6-4) in the rearview mirror. "I think the word that they would use is probably inconsistent this year," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "And they've been inconsistent with a lot of things." Injured Austin midfielder Sebastián Driussi could make an appearance Wednesday. "Hopefully not," Heath joked. "He's a quality player. He's one of the best players within the league, and that's what you pay your money for." A healthy Driussi netted 22 goals in 2022. On Saturday, Austin lost for the sixth time in 14 matches this season. But the team has yet to lose consecutive outings. For Minnesota, Bongi Hlongwane has stayed hot. On Saturday, he attempted a club-record nine shots. One of those went off the near post and Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad's leg. The own goal deprived Hlongwane of his seventh tally this season.