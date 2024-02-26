Minnesota United officially named Eric Ramsay their next coach on Monday, though it is unclear when the former Manchester United assistant will formally take over the role.

Ramsay signed a contract last week, making him at age 32 the youngest permanent head coach in MLS history at age 32. However, the Welshman still needs to acquire a work visa, and that process can take some time.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan-base and a brilliant infrastructure," Ramsay said in a statement. "I've spoken to a lot of the club's staff throughout the process and you can't help but feel everyone's passion for moving the club forward. There is a really exciting pathway for the future of the club and I'm looking forward to playing my role in realizing that vision. I thank the club for putting its faith in me and I hope it's the start of another successful period for everyone connected with Minnesota United."

Said Loons Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad in the same statement: "After an extensive search that included dozens of impressive domestic and international candidates, we are confident that Eric Ramsay is the best choice to lead our club. His experience working with top-level players, coaches, and sporting staff at both the club and international level — as well as his alignment in playing style and development philosophy — all fit with the vision we have for the future of MNUFC. Beyond his soccer pedigree, he is a genuine person who is aligned with the values and culture at the club. He speaks several languages, has experience in managing a multicultural locker room at the highest level, and he understands the importance of community engagement and the value of a passionate fanbase. He fits everything that MNUFC is about, and we are looking forward to welcoming Eric to Minnesota United FC."

Ramsay was in his third season as a Man United assistant under Erik ten Hag. He also served as an assistant with the Welsh national team last year and previously coached with Swansea City, Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea.

His hiring comes four months after the Loons fired Adrian Heath. They are currently being guided by interim coach Cameron Knowles, who led the Loons to a season-opening 2-1 victory at Austin FC on Saturday. The Loons play their home opener Saturday against reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus.







