FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Indiana Vassilev scored twice within three minutes late in the match as Inter Miami CF came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Minnesota United 2-1 on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

After Luis Amarilla scored in the 65th minute on the Loons' first shot of the game, Miami rallied. Vassilev scored his first Inter Miami goal this season in the 87th minute, splitting Brent Kallman and Bakaye Dibassy to bury a shot into the top netting, and scored again in the 90th minute on a bouncing ball in the box, slotting a shot to the bottom left corner past Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

The Loons dropped to 5-8-3 with their third straight MLS loss and remained in 11th place in MLS' Western Conference, pending late games Saturday night. Miami, which moved up to eighth in the Eastern Conference, improved to 6-7-3.

Amarilla's second goal of the season came after a scoreless first half. Emanuel Reynoso crossed from the right wing to the far post, and Franco Fragapane sent the ball into the box. The ball deflected off former Loons player Damion Lowe, and Amarilla tapped it into the net.

Miami had 16 shots, eight on target. The Loons had 10 shots, with Amarilla providing the only shot on goal. St. Clair had six saves.

Miami had 55% possession.