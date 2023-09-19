Loons Gameday

Wednesday: 9:30 p.m. at L.A. Galaxy * MLS Season Pass * 1500 AM

The Loons are eighth in the playoff race, seven points ahead of the 13th-place Galaxy but the Loons have played one more game with six remaining. … Center back Miguel Tapias trained Tuesday after he missed Saturday's 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City because of a groin injury. Heath said he expects Tapias to play Wednesday. "He says he feels a lot better," Heath said. ... Joseph Rosales didn't play Saturday after returning from a week away with his Honduras national team. Heath said he left Rosales out because he missed too much work during the week before he returned last Friday. … Defensive midfielder Wil Trapp has been training after he was ill most of the previous week and is available after he missed last Saturday's game. … The Loons are unbeaten in their past four games against the Galaxy, including a 3-2 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park in June 2022. They're 2-0-2 in that time. The Loons are 2-6-4 lifetime against the Galaxy, dating to 2017. …The teams play their two-game season series between now and an Oct. 7 game at Allianz Field.

INJURIES

Loons' MF Kervin Arriaga (knee surgery) is out. MF Robin Lod (knee surgery) and D Ryen Jiba are on the season-ending list.