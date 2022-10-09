Minnesota United delivered the victory it needed to advance to the MLS Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, with Sunday's 2-0 home victory over Vancouver.

Winless since late August, the Loons won three points that had denied them in a 0-5-1 stretch that ended Sunday on MLS' self-named "Decision Day."

They needed a victory or draw to reach the playoffs outright and did so with a goal in each half against a Vancouver team that had won just twice on the road all season but was coming off a three-game home winning streak.

Left-side attacker Franco Fragapane scored in the 17th minute and newcomer Jonathan Gonzalez scored his first goal in MLS and Minnesota in the 77th minute.

Such a dramatic occasion drew an Allianz Field attendance record – 19,941 – on an afternoon when fans arrived festive and early, many wearing black at the club's urging to create a "blackout" in the stands.

The previous attendance record announced at 19,393 in a first-round playoff game against L.A. Galaxy in October 2019, which was also Allianz Field's first season.

Fragapane scored the game's first – and the first half's only – goal in the 17th minute.

He did so by converting star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso's ball ahead into a left-foot strike on the run that beat diving Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal low and just inside the left post.

It was Fragapane's sixth goal this season and his first since Aug. 20 against Austin FC.

Gonzalez made it 2-0 with an opportunistic left-footed goal that converted teammate Menger Grarcia's deflected, bounding shot into a left-foot redirection that eluded Hasal.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair preserved the clean sheet with a one-handed deflection over the crossbar of a Vancouver free kick in the 82nd minute.

The Loons had scored just twice in that 0-5-1 stretch while being outscored 14-2 in those six games. The Loons were anywhere from fourth to sixth place during "live" standings that fluctuated with goals scored in Western Conference games.

Loons coach Adrian Heath called himself pleased during a halftime television interviews.

"We've been more like our normal selves," Heath said. "Kept the ball better, really composed and kept up the pressure. So far, so good."

Loons versatile veteran Robin Lod returned to the starting 11 after he missed the last two games and Finland national-team duty because of a café injury. He replaced suspended Kervin Arriaga at a central midfield position.

Lod slid into the lineup next to defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp in a 2-man midfield while Fragapane, Reynoso and Mender Garcia played just ahead of them.

Lod played into the 73rd minute before young Joseph Rosales subbed into the game for him.

The Whitecaps arrived at Allianz Field 12-14-7 overall and in ninth place, two spots away from seventh and the Western Conference's final playoff place.

They also had only won twice away from BC Place, winning only at Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas – and not since June 19.

Vancouver put itself in position to make the playoffs with a Sunday victory after winning three consecutive home games, beating LAFC, Seattle and Ausitn FC.