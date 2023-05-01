Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath expounded on comments by Fox Sports broadcaster Taylor Twellman made during Sunday's match about a recent unsuccessful attempt to bring two-time All-Star Emanuel Reynoso back to the Loons.

"We've had people down [in Argentina] and we've spoken to Rey consistently," Heath said of the suspended star. "It was disappointing because we thought he was going to be back. So, we'll keep asking the question and hopefully, some sort of common sense will prevail, and he gets on a plane and comes back here."

Finding answers to his team's inability to score goals and win games of late is also vexing Heath.

Minnesota United battled visiting Dallas to a scoreless draw Sunday at Allianz Field. Before an announced crowd of 18,410, most of whom came to see Minnesota (3-3-3, 12 points) get a second victory against Dallas (4-3-3, 15 points) this season, the Loons instead remain winless in four home matches this season. They are without a victory in their past four MLS games and were shut out for a second consecutive week.

"We've got to keep showing faith in our players," Heath said. "I can't give them any more confidence than to keep picking them and giving them that opportunity."

A former striker in his playing days, Heath said the mental strain is as difficult as the physical inability to finish scoring chances.

"The longer that goes, the more the pressure and anxiety builds and you start to overthink it instead of just being free," he said. "That's easier said than done, but that's what they've got to do."

The Loons beat Dallas 1-0 back on Feb. 25 and were coming off a 3-1 victory on Tuesday at Detroit FC in the U.S. Open Cup tournament. With a nod to past success in the final third, Heath brought Franco Fragapane off the bench in the 64th minute, followed by Mender García in the 70th minute.

Fragapane had scored at Detroit FC, and Garcia scored the lone goal in the victory at Dallas. But neither found their scoring form Sunday.

The first Minnesota opportunity arrived in the 22nd minute. Defender Michael Boxall sent a short feed in front for attacker Luis Amarilla, who sent the ball over the Dallas net.

Posting a shutout yet settling for a single point Sunday brought conflicting feelings to Boxall.

"I can kind of sleep easy knowing I did my job," Boxall said. "I know my team — they are working hard. Everyone is giving their all to try and get three points. It's not quite clicking just yet."

Midfielder Robin Lod, who in the 73rd minute looked oily as he weaved through several Dallas defenders and uncorked a shot that went just wide of the goal frame, took consolation in his team's ability to create chances.

"Now we just need to focus on the final third," Lod said. "We've had these issues in other years and I'm just hoping we will get the goals.

"I'd say it's more mental," Lod continued. "I know these guys can score; I know I can score. Now we just have to believe in ourselves more and be more confident when you have the chance."