Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said Friday that he remains "hopeful" two-time All-Star Emanuel Reynoso will return to Minnesota and MLS. But with his team unbeaten in its first four games, Heath doesn't see an end currently in sight.

"I don't know how we get it resolved other than we keep trying to get messages to him and try to speak to him and hopefully some common sense prevails, and he can get himself back here," Heath said. "At this moment in time, it obviously isn't helping nobody. We've got a DP slot [designated player slot occupied by Reynoso] and he's not here.

"We have to decide what we do in a few months, I would think, where that leaves us. At this moment in time, we're still trying to get him back here as soon as possible."

The Loons are 2-0-2 without their star player. He didn't report when the team opened preseason training in early January. In February, Major League Soccer suspended him without pay until he reports to the team.

Reynoso signed a new contract late last season intended to keep him with the club until 2026. The club has cited personal matters as the reason for Reynoso's absence.

The Loons will again play without him Saturday at St. Louis City FC. Both teams are among the four remaining unbeaten MLS clubs, along with Los Angeles FC and Cincinnati.

"I think everyone has been focused and not let any of the other distractions play a role," Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson said. "Guys trust each other, and they're not looking down or getting too frustrated. They're just trying to take it one match at a time and go with what we've got right now."

Without Reynoso, the Loons signed forward Sang Bin Jeong, who is expected to join his new teammates in St. Louis late Friday night. He has been in Calgary, Alberta, this week getting his work visa completed.

Heath said he and his staff have identified "a couple players," at least one of whom they could add before the current transfer window ends April 24. When the team introduced Jeong at Allianz Field, Heath said they could sign another South Korean player to help Jeong adapt to a new league and land.

"There's still opportunity for us while the window is open," Heath said.