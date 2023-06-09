6:30 p.m. at CF Montreal * Free on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass * 1500 AM

Loons coach Adrian Heath said it's possible star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso could start on Saturday after he made his season debut in the 65th minute during Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Toronto FC. "Potentially," Heath said. "I wouldn't have thought so, but maybe we'd like to give him some more time." … The Loons acquired $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) from Los Angeles FC on Friday for the homegrown priority rights for 16-year-old midfielder Bajung Darboe, who then was signed to a four-year contract with a club option. The Loons will retain a sell-on percentage if LAFC permanently transfers him. A native of Gambia who played for Philadelphia Union II, he's from Madison, Wis., and has played two friendlies for the U.S. U-17 team. … Five players are headed to their national teams after Saturday's game for this upcoming FIFA international window. Starting keeper Dayne St. Clair is headed with Canada for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama on Thursday in Las Vegas. Co-host Canada will play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting June 24 to July 16. Also headed away: Defender Michael Boxall and New Zealand play international friendlies in Sweden and against Qatar in Austria. Midfielder Joseph Rosales will join Honduras for two friendlies against Venezuela and Barbados in the U.S. to prepare for the Gold Cup. Forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane and South Africa play a Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Morocco while defender Zarek Valentin plays for Puerto Rico in a Gold Cup preliminary game. … Montreal lost the Canadian championship final 2-1 to the Whitecaps on Wednesday in Vancouver.

Injuries

The Loons list F Robin Lod (knee surgery), D Bakaye Dibassy (quadricep) and D Mikael Marques (shoulder) as out. D Kemar Lawrence (hamstring) isn't expected to play until the Loons' next game, June 24 at Real Salt Lake. Montreal lists M Samuel Piette (adductor) and F Romell Quioto (hamstring).