Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso said he won't play Saturday in the season opener at Austin FC because of a knee injury that has limited him throughout preseason play.

The injury has kept him from playing any preseason friendlies during training in Tucson, Ariz. and near Palm Springs, Calif.

Reynoso, 28, trained much of Monday and Tuesday, but came out of training late in Tuesday's session after it bothered him again. He said he has been consulting with the team's medical and coaching staff because he doesn't want it to linger.

An Argentina native, Reynoso missed last season's first four months because of what he called a family matter involving his daughter. He was suspended by MLS for part of that time for failure to report to the team.

Reynoso didn't see his first action with the Loons last season until June 3 and wound up notching six goals and five assists in 18 MLS games.