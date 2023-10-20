Whether his fourth MLS season ends on "Decision Day" in Kansas City or not, Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso talked Friday like a man who wants, and intends, to return in 2024.

Even after the club fired head coach Adrian Heath and technical director Mark Watson. They are the two men who spent so many months in 2020 working to acquire Reynoso from his Boca Juniors team in Argentina.

"I have the same desire as the first day I got here," he said in Spanish through a team translator. "The club has always supported me and has always been with me in all senses. I feel comfortable and very happy.

"There's a really good group here. I have lots of desire to continue. I'm very content and satisfied with what the club is doing. I feel good. Let's keep moving forward."

Heath and Watson worked more than six months — with Watson making multiple trips to Buenos Aires — to sign Reynoso to a "designated player" contract in September 2020. Reynoso signed a new contract two years later that pays him $2 million this season and runs until 2026 with a club option.

Heath and Watson were fired two weeks ago. Assistant coach Sean McAuley became interim head coach with two games left in the regular season and the playoffs still on the line in Saturday's finale at Sporting Kansas City.

"They went to see me in Argentina, they had a lot of confidence in me and I in them," he said. "I'm very thankful. They did a great job, but now the new coaches are here to help. I hope we can get a good result [Saturday]."

Reynoso said of the firings and hiring: "Truthfully, it's a part of soccer."

"We know that coaches leave and a new one comes in," he said. "Sean was the assistant coach. He has the same ideas [as Heath], but is also trying to implement his new ideas. We are trying to quickly grasp what he's asking in order to play this important game."

Reynoso was absent for the season's first four months and suspended by MLS without pay until he reported to the club in May. He attributed it in June to matters concerning his 4-year-old daughter. After Friday's training, he said, "Thanks to God, I'm well with my family, well with my daughter, which is what one needs, to be well with family and loved ones."

Reynoso also said he is working on getting visas for his family.

"It's difficult in Argentina to get an appointment," he said. "So God willing in the next year, they'll be able to come. They've always supported me from Argentina, but it would be nice if they are here. We're doing everything possible."