Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United will hit the road to face Columbus Crew in a Leagues Cup round of 32 matchup Friday at Lower.com Field. Time is to be determined.

The Loons' ticket to the tournament's knockout stage was secured after a 3-2 Thursday loss to Chicago Fire FC, but their opponent and venue remained unknown.

After Columbus' 4-1 victory over Club América, MNUFC's chances to host were still alive.

It just needed Puebla to pull out a win versus Chicago in regulation. Instead, the two teams took the match to penalty kicks with a 1-1 score.