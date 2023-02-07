Minnesota United trained in Blaine on Tuesday still without two-time All Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, who has missed preseason's opening month because of what the team calls personal matters.

The clock is ticking on the season opener, Feb. 25 at FC Dallas, and Loons coach Adrian Heath on Tuesday said he has no timeline for Reynoso's return.

"No, not at this moment," he said.

Back from Orlando, Fla., late last week, the Loons leave Thursday for a three-game tournament in Palm Springs, Calif.

Heath has indicated several times Reynoso would join his team in a few days since the team opened preseason training on Jan. 9. The club is still waiting.

"We're hoping," Heath said after Tuesday's training. "He's got one or two of his issues, and hopefully we can work through them and he'll be back whenever he can. … I think everybody is fully aware when people have personal problems. We've all been there."

Heath was asked about Reynoso's absence and the upcoming opener.

"It's never ideal, you want all your players available as soon as possible," Heath said. "You have to look at the big picture. You have to look at where we want to be come the end of the season. I would like to have everybody available from the very first day of preseason. But that's probably being too optimistic."

Reynoso's teammates have trained sometimes two or three times a day in Blaine or for two-plus weeks in Orlando in the past month.

"Obviously, we want him to be here," Loons veteran defender Michael Boxall said. "I think he's headed in that direction. First and foremost, you want to make sure he's OK and in the right head space."

Mexican defender arrives

Newly acquired left center back Miguel Tapias trained with the team for the first time on Tuesday morning.

He was obtained from CF Pachuca in Mexico's Liga MX in a signing expected to be announced Wednesday. Heath spotted his potential when the Loons played Pachuca in an international friendly 2-2 draw at Allianz Field in September 2019.

"Good age, he's 26 so his best years are ahead of him," Heath said. "We tried to do this last year. We tried to get him on loan last year and couldn't get it done. Eventually we got him here permanently, so we're well pleased."

Lawrence is back

Veteran left back Kemar Lawrence trained in Blaine on Tuesday as well. He reported to the team in Florida last week after he remained in Jamaica for the beginning weeks of preseason because of a personal matter.

"His weight is good, his body fat is good," Heath said. "Now we just need to get some work and energy inside because obviously he's missed a couple of weeks that were really difficult, hard work. He's a little behind, but we're pleasantly surprised how he has come back."

Etc.

Heath said the club is still looking to add as many as two players, including at least one scoring forward, before the season opener. That's in addition to Tapias and Swedish defender Mikael Marques, who is expected to arrive next week at the latest.

• Defender D.J. Taylor is being bothered by tendinitis, Heath said.

• Defender Brent Kallman is back after missing some time last week, and central midfielder Joseph Rosales limped off the training field early Tuesday. "Hopefully it's not too bad," Heath said.