Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United will play preseason games and train during the Coachella Valley Invitational for a second consecutive season.

At least 10 clubs will, too, in MLS' version of baseball's spring training. The invitational will be played Feb. 4-17 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., near Palm Springs. That's where the famous Coachella music festival is held every April.

It's the largest preseason event in league history. Other teams committed so far include Austin, Charlotte, both Los Angeles and both New York City teams, Portland, San Jose and St. Louis. Additional teams are expected.

It will be the first public look at a Loons team now led by new Chief Soccer Office Khaled El-Ahmad and a new coach — yet to be hired — to replace fired Adrian Heath.

Last preseason, the Loons went 0-3 in Coachella, losing to the New York Red Bulls, San Jose and Vancouver.