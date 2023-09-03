ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Mitch Garver has been gone from Minnesota for two years now. He's making sure he hasn't been forgotten.

Garver, the catcher traded to Texas just before spring training opened in 2022, hit two home runs last weekend in Target Field, and followed up with two more on Sunday, helping the Rangers salvage the final game of the series at Globe Life Field with a 6-5 victory over the Twins.

Garver went 4-for-4, his first four-hit game since 2019, and drove in four runs as the Rangers built three different leads that the Twins doggedly kept erasing. But Garver was merely on deck when Adolis Garcia ended the game with his 34th home run of the season, smacking a 2-2 inside fastball from Josh Winder 430 feet into the left-field seats.

The Twins now head to Cleveland for three games with the Guardians, who entered the day trailing Minnesota by five games for the AL Central lead.

Royce Lewis basically equaled Garver's offensive output, matching his three-run homer with a game-tying blast into the right-field seats in the fifth inning, singling and scoring a run in the event, and singling home Jordan Luplow in the eighth.

But the Twins' bullpen, so effective in the series but shorthanded after eight relievers pitched Saturday night, couldn't make the rallies hold up. Cole Sands, making his first appearance of the season in a game closer than three runs, gave up a go-ahead run by throwing a pitch behind Garcia with the bases loaded, allowing Marcus Semien to score. An inning later, he surrendered Garver's second home run, a 425-foot rocket to center field.

Winder's day lasted only five pitches before Garcia ended it.

Kenta Maeda allowed nine hits and three runs over five innings for the Twins.