Good things happen when you don't strike out. Maybe the Twins will catch on.

Three outs away from letting the White Sox earn one of the ugliest shutouts of the season, the Twins instead escaped with one of the most surprising walk-off victories of the year.

Minnesota went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position over the first whiff-filled eight innings, and their one hit merely resulted in an out at the plate. But a walk and three ninth-inning hits produced three runs to send the game to extra innings, and Ryan Jeffers singled home Kyle Farmer in the 12th inning for a 5-4 victory.

The Twins pulled off a Target Field sweep of Chicago despite striking out 15 times on Sunday, the major league-most 56th time they have reached double digits. Seven of those rally-killers came with runners in scoring position, and the Twins appeared headed to their eighth shutout loss of the year. But they only struck out once after the eighth inning, and scored in three of the last four innings.

When Matt Wallner led off the ninth inning with a walk against White Sox closer Kendall Graveman, the Twins and the announced crowd of 29,001 suddenly emerged from their slumber. Jeffers followed with a single, and pinch hitter Willi Castro smacked a double just shy of the warning track in left-center, scoring their first run.

Carlos Correa followed with a sharply hit fly ball to left that scored Jeffers, but Edouard Julien also flew out, leaving the rally riding on Alex Kirilloff's at-bat. He came through on Graveman's low-and-away sinker, serving the ball down the left-field line for a tying double.

The White Sox retook the lead in the 10th on Tim Anderson's two-out double to right-center off Jhoan Duran, but the Twins countered with a run when pinch runner Joey Gallo moved to third on reliever Tanner Banks' wild pitch and scored on a pop-fly sacrifice by pinch hitter Farmer.

Griffin Jax in the 11th inning and Emilio Pagán in the 12th retired the White Sox in order, the latter setting up the game-winning rally. Farmer led off the inning with a single to right, but Gallo held up at third base. After Byron Buxton was intentionally walked, Christian Vázquez hit into a double play. Jeffers made it moot, however, by grounding Jesse Scholtens' 1-1 pitch into right field, scoring Farmer.

The first eight innings must have looked so familiar to Twins starter Bailey Ober, who is so frequently neglected by his team's offense. Sunday marked the sixth time this season that the Twins failed to score while Ober was in the game, meaning every mistake, every run allowed, is a potential game-decided. Ober made three such mistakes on Sunday, and two of them landed in the seats. Eloy Jiménez lined a high fastball into Chicago's bullpen in the second inning, and rookie Zach Remillard sent one just to the left of the bullpen an inning later, his first career home run.

The White Sox's third run came in the fifth, when Oscar Colás led off with a single that a diving Michael A. Taylor couldn't quite reach. Colás stole second and advanced to third when Jeffers' throw bounced past Julien. Remillard followed with a grounder through the Twins' drawn-in infield, scoring Colás with an unearned run.

Lucas Giolito, meanwhile, was as shaky as Ober was sound, but kept working out of trouble. The White Sox righthander allowed seven hits, three walks and a hit batter in his five innings, putting at least two runners on base in four different innings. But he somehow kept the Twins off the scoreboard.

The Twins only once took advantage of his shakiness, with Wallner lining a solid hit to right in the second inning. But Colás fielded the ball on two hops and fired it to the plate on the fly, easily beating Max Kepler for the out.

The rest of the time, the Twins were happy to kill their own scoring chances without much fuss. They struck out at least once in each of the first eight innings. Michael A. Taylor had three at-bats with a runner in scoring position and two outs, and all three times ended the inning without putting the ball in play, twice by looking at strike three.