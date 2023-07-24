THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP George Kirby (9-8, 3.23) vs. RHP Pablo López (5-6, 4.22)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.50) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.88)

MARINERS UPDATE

The Mariners (50-49), in fourth place in the American League Western Division, begin a six-game road trip after wrapping up a 10-game homestand with a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Sunday. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Mariners, who are 12-7 in July, including a split of a four-game series with the Twins last week in Seattle. ... OF Julio Rodriguez homered in Seattle's 9-8 victory over Toronto on Saturday — his 14th home run of the season but first since June 24. ... Kirby pitched seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over the Twins on Thursday. Kirby leads MLB with 0.83 walks per nine innings. ... Castillo struck out 11 in six innings vs. the Twins on Wednesday. ... OF Jarred Kelenic (left foot fracture) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday and OF/DH AJ Pollock (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

TWINS UPDATE

The AL Central-leading Twins (53-48) improved to a major-league-best 8-2 since the All-Star break by completing their fifth series sweep of the season with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Target Field. It was their third victory in 47 games this season when they trailed after eight innings. The Twins improved to 9-4 in extra-inning games this season. ... 2B Edouard Julien hit .600 (9-for-15) in the four games at Seattle last week, including a pair of home runs, and also drew three walks. ... RHP Emilio Pagán has pitched eight consecutive scoreless appearances and given up only one run in nine innings this month. ... IF Jorge Polanco (left hamstring), on a rehab assignment with the Saints, is expected to play several more games with the Saints this week before being activated.