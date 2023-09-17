THREE-GAME SERIES AT GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.20 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Phillips (0-0, 8.31)

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (5-7, 4.50) vs. TBA

Wednesday, 11:35 a.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.67) vs. RHP Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.45)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (79-71) wrap up a seven-game road trip with their first meeting with Cincinnati since 2021. The Twins opened the road trip by winning three of four against the White Sox in Chicago. With the 4-0 victory Sunday, the Twins, who have won four of their past five road series, surpassed their win total for 2022 and reduced their magic number for clinching the American League Central title to six. ... The Twins, who are 21-19 in interleague games this season, went 2-2 against Cincinnati in 2021 and are 4-4 all-time at Great American Ball Park. ... Jorge Polanco has reached base safely in 20 of his last 21 games and is hitting .316 (24-for-76) with five home runs and 14 RBI in that span.

REDS UPDATE

The Reds (78-73) open their final homestand of the season after a 4-2 road trip, which ended Sunday with an 8-4 loss to the Mets in New York. The Reds, who had won the first two games of the series, are a half-game behind in the wild-card race. ... The Reds, who are 36-39 at home and 42-34 on the road, are 26-15 in interleague games. Cincinnati is second in the majors with 46 come-from-behind victories. Baltimore has 47. ... Former Twins prospects Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer, who were acquired by the Reds in the trade for Tyler Mahle last season, have been productive for Cincinnati. Encarnacion-Strand hit a two-run home run Sunday and is batting .273 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 53 games. Steer is hitting .265 with 22 home runs and 81 RBI in 146 games.