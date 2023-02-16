FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nothing has changed about Max Kepler's status with the Twins, not really. Which is odd, given that entering the offseason, Kepler was probably the second-most-likely Twin, behind Carlos Correa, to be headed elsewhere.

Call them the unlikely captains of Team Status Quo.

But enough about baseball. The opening of camp also means the resumption of an annual Twins tradition that's worthy of a Netflix limited series: the season premiere of Max Kepler's Offseason, a travelogue and romantic adventure featuring the Luckiest Man in Baseball©.

Previous episodes have featured penthouses in San Francisco, beach mansions and ballplayer roommates in Laguna Beach, his family's efforts to aid Ukrainian refugees, lots of international travel and rumored links to various models, actresses and athletes. Just your basic life of a 20-something European with a $35 million contract.

"I know. I've been really blessed," Kepler said humbly.

So let's have it, Max — where does this year's episode take us?

"I lived with my girlfriend in Paris for two months. Learned some French, ate a lot of baguettes, went to a lot of museums," Kepler obliged. "It was great. The City of Love."

He finally left his apartment in Le Marais to visit his hometown of Berlin for a couple of weeks, then flew to Naples — Florida, not Italy — in early January to begin preparing for the 2023 season. Yes, the Life of Max keeps living up to its own impossible standards.

"I'm taking advantage of the flexibility I have at this age," said Kepler, who turned 30 last Friday. "Once family comes around, someday kids and a family, I'll be more settled. But as of right now, I'll do my traveling while I can."

This year's globe-trotting served a double purpose, though. After suffering through the worst season of his career in 2021, things got even worse in 2022. Kepler batted .185 in August, and a dismal .150 without an extra-base hit in September. He didn't hit a home run after the All-Star break, finishing with a career-low nine in 115 games.

Paris, go figure, gave him something else to think about.

"It 100 percent helped to get away. It always does, even if it's a great season. Being in Paris, being with her, it did take my mind off my [toe] injury," Kepler said. "Sometimes you're so connected to an injury mentally, it slows everything down. It feels like it's all you're thinking about. So yeah, it did help to forget baseball for a while, turn the page, and come to spring training with a completely clean slate and a fresh mind-set."

A freshly healed body, too. Kepler's poor second half coincided with that fractured pinky toe suffered when he was hit by a Rony Garcia pitch in his second game back after the All-Star break. That's not a coincidence, the right fielder said.

"I thought I could come right off the [injured list] and go straight into being myself again, but that wasn't the right decision. I had one of the toughest slumps of my career, and the toughest physical feeling I ever had to play with," said Kepler, who later suffered a strained wrist that ended his season three weeks early. "We all deal with injuries, we all have to handle dings and battle through it. I'm not saying mine was an exception, but it was uncomfortable for me and I think that's what affected my performance."

Kepler, who has appeared in more Twins games than any active major leaguer, said he was largely unaware that his name was being mentioned in trade rumors during the offseason, a stance that sounds more plausible from across the Atlantic.

"Rumors are always circulating. My name is brought up every year, it seems like. And nothing ever happens," Kepler said. "I'm barely on social media, so I can't say it was any different than before. I just try to stay focused on what I'm doing and don't worry about it."

He's glad to remain a Twin, Kepler said, and even showed up for camp nearly two weeks early, one of the first players to arrive.

Kepler's contract will pay him $8.5 million this season, then leave it up to his employers whether to pay him $10 million next year or $1 million to walk away.

That's for the future, too, he said. He's healthy, his team is healthier, and he said he's as optimistic as ever.

"I expect better health and winning a lot of ballgames. Just grow with all these good players that we've got in this clubhouse," he said. "It's going to be a fun season."

Perhaps even one to match his compelling offseasons.