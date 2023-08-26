It's been nine years since Max Scherzer last pitched against the Twins. Maybe not long enough in what was a one-sided divisional matchup when Scherzer was in the Tigers rotation.

Scherzer, the future Hall of Famer who is scheduled to start for the Rangers on Saturday at Target Field, made 16 starts vs. the Twins from 2010 to '14. The Tigers went 13-3 in those games, including wins in Scherzer's last seven outings and 12 of his last 13.

The last time Scherzer took the mound at Target Field, the top of the Twins lineup featured Danny Santana, Brian Dozier, Joe Mauer and Kennys Vargas. Unsurprisingly, few Twins hitters have much experience against the 39-year-old pitcher.

When the Twins host their pregame hitters meeting, the person who might provide the most valuable tips is a guy who hasn't faced Scherzer outside of a spring training game.

"I've played behind him awhile, so I've seen his stuff," said Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor, who was teammates with Scherzer for five seasons with the Nationals. "I'm excited. I enjoyed playing with Max. I know how competitive he is. It's fun to compete against guys that are that competitive."

Carlos Correa leads the Twins with eight career plate appearances against Scherzer, five coming in the postseason. Kyle Farmer is the only Twins batter with an extra-base hit against him, a solo home run in 2021.

Farmer remembered chatting with Reds third-base coach J.R. House before the game. House told him, "Dude, he's going to give you a first-pitch fastball. Swing at it." Farmer followed his coach's advice and lifted the first-pitch fastball over the left field wall.

"It was a pretty surreal moment for me," Farmer said. "You go in the box and you're just like, wow, this is pretty cool. Facing a future Hall of Famer. It's more of an exciting thing than a nervous thing."

Scherzer, traded from the Mets to the Rangers at the trade deadline, enters Saturday with a 2.66 ERA in four starts with his new team.

"Honestly, it's like this guy has some of the best stuff in the league," said Royce Lewis, who was a sophomore in high school the last time Scherzer pitched at Target Field. "So, part of it is, I want to see what the best stuff has to offer, so I can see how I size up."

When Taylor was asked about teammates approaching him for any tips about how to hit against Scherzer, the center fielder smiled.

"Obviously, there is no secret code," Taylor said. "No one has cracked it."

Ryan returning from IL

Joe Ryan will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Saturday against the Rangers. He made one Class AAA rehab start last week, giving up one hit and one run in four innings, after he was sidelined with a groin injury.

Bailey Ober is scheduled to start Sunday, which leaves Dallas Keuchel with an undetermined role. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't rule out Keuchel pitching out of the bullpen.

"There are a few different scenarios, but not really any one scenario that I'm going to sit here and announce because, frankly, I am not 100 percent sure," Baldelli said.

Keuchel carried a perfect game through 6⅓ innings against the Pirates last Sunday, a start he made on eight days' rest. Keuchel says he's throwing shorter bullpen sessions to prepare for any changes to his role.

Etc.

• Twins reliever Brock Stewart threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday, his first time throwing off a mound since he experienced a setback with forearm soreness at the end of July.

• Byron Buxton and Nick Gordon fielded balls in center field before batting practice Friday. The Twins expect Buxton, who has been out with a hamstring strain, to return in September, but beginning a rehab assignment is not imminent. "He's still building up and getting where he needs to be for us to take the next step," Baldelli said.

• Veteran infielder Hernán Pérez homered twice and drove in five runs — a night after he had five hits and four RBI — and the Saints won at Omaha 9-3. Pérez had at least three RBI in a game for the fourth time in his past eight games.