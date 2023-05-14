THREE-GAME SERIES AT DODGER STADIUM

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (2-2, 3.47 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12)

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (2-0, 1.85) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.36)

Wednesday, 2:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39) vs. RHP Dustin May (4-1, 2.68)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (23-18) open a six-game road trip to Southern California after finishing a 4-2 homestand with a 16-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. That evened the Twins' record in interleague games this season at 6-6. ... The Twins have lost 10 consecutive games to the Dodgers. The Dodgers won all four meetings last season — two games at Target Field in April and two at Dodger Stadium in August — outscoring the Twins 32-10. In that final game at Los Angeles, the Dodgers' Joey Gallo hit an opposite-field, 399-foot home run off Griffin Jax; Gallo now leads the Twins in home runs with nine. ... That loss dropped the Twins to 1-10 all-time at Dodger Stadium, including the 1965 World Series. Their only victory there came in 2005. ... López was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers while with Miami.

DODGERS UPDATE

This will be the first interleague series of the season for the Dodgers (26-15), who completed a three-game sweep of San Diego on with a 4-0 victory on Sunday, their 13th victory in 15 games. ... The Dodgers, NL West champions in nine of the past 10 seasons, are second in the majors in home runs (68). ... 1B Freddie Freeman needs one home run to become the 155th player in major league history with 300 homers. ... Syndergaard, who left his start against Milwaukee on May 9 after just one inning because of a blister on his right index finger, threw in the bullpen Saturday and was cleared to start Monday's opener. ... Kershaw, who struck out 13 in seven perfect innings at Target Field last year before getting pulled, has 2,863 career strikeouts. ... Michael Busch, a Simley High School product, was sent back to Class AAA Oklahoma City on Friday after hitting .211 with two RBI in his first seven major league games.