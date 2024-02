Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Wednesday, Feb. 14: pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

Monday, Feb. 19: first full-squad workout

Friday, Feb. 23: first spring training game, exhibition vs. Gophers

Saturday, Feb. 24: first major league spring training game, vs. Pittsburgh in Fort Myers

Tuesday, March 26: final spring training game, vs. Atlanta in North Port, Fla.

Thursday, March 28: regular season opener at Kansas City

Thursday, April 4: home opener vs. Cleveland

Sunday, July 14: First round, MLB draft (tentative)

Tuesday, July 16: All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas

Sunday, July 21: Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown, N.Y. (including Joe Mauer)

Tuesday, July 30: trade deadline, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10: Twins Hall of Fame inductions (Terry Ryan and Rick Stelmaszek)

Sunday, Sept. 29: final regular-season game, home vs. Baltimore

Tuesday, Oct. 1: postseason begins