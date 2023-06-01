Four-game series at Target Field

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. • BSN: RHP Pablo López (3-3, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Bibee (1-1, 2.88)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • Apple TV+: RHP Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.84)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9: RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (2-2, 2.72)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (2-4, 5.61)

Guardians update: They are 25-30 and finished a three-game series in Baltimore on Wednesday with a 12-8 victory over the Orioles. ... The Guardians won the series, 2-1 — the first time they've won back-to-back series since opening the series with series victories over Seattle and Oakland. ... OF Josh Naylor was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI on Wednesday. He batted .293 with five home runs and 25 RBI in 23 games in May to raise his batting average to .251. Civale (left oblique strain) will make his first appearance since April 7. ... RHP Triston McKenzie (right teres major strain), who is on the 60-day IL, made his third rehab outing for Class AAA Columbus on Tuesday and will join the team in Minneapolis and could be activated.

Twins update: After losing each of their previous four series, 2-1, the Twins (29-27) closed out a three-game road trip to Houston on Wednesday with an 8-2 victory to win the series, 2-1. With the victory, the Twins improved to 4-2 against the Astros this season after going winless against them in six games last season. ... The Guardians won two of three from the Twins May 5-7 in Cleveland. The Twins managed just five runs and 12 hits in the three games. The Twins won the series opener 2-0 while getting just three hits. Max Kepler hit a two-run home run. Cleveland won the next two games 4-3 and 2-0. The Twins managed just one hit in the series finale. ... Ober was the winner in the series opener and Ryan was the loser in the series finale.