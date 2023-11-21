The Twins announced Frank White has won the Terry Ryan "Play Ball!" Award and Dick Bremer will receive the team's annual Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award.

The pair will be recognized at the Diamond Awards on Jan. 25 at the Armory along with the Twins individual player honorees.

White has worked to help underserved youth play sports, and carried on stories of great local athletes. He ran the Twins' Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program for 23 years before retiring recently. He is author of the book "They Played for the Love of the Game: Untold Stories of Black Baseball in Minnesota." He was inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2013.

Bremer worked as a team broadcaster for 40 years before retiring at the end of last season.

The previously announced Twins award winners are: MVP and top pitcher, Sonny Gray; best defensive player and leadership, Carlos Correa; rookie of the year, Royce Lewis; most improved, Ryan Jeffers; media good guy, Pablo López; top major league from the Upper Midwest, Pittsburgh pitcher Mitch Keller; minor league player of the year, Brooks Lee; and minor league pitcher of the year, Cory Lewis.