This is Manuel Margot's time of year. It came just in time for the Twins.

Margot, acquired as an extra outfielder during spring training, doubled off the right field wall in the third inning on Monday, advanced to third base when right fielder Hunter Goodman juggled the ricochet and scored on Christian Vázquez's sacrifice fly. It was the only run the Twins would need behind Chris Paddack's superb pitching, and they went on to a 5-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Rockies to open a 10-game homestand at Target Field.

The victory was the Twins' second in a row after a five-game losing streak, and it was the second time that most of their scoring came late. After riding a seven-run 10th inning on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Twins tacked on three extra runs in the eighth against Colorado, with Royce Lewis connecting on his fourth home run in only seven games played this year.

Lewis, we've come to expect. Margot's contributions? A bigger surprise — but perhaps it shouldn't be.

The veteran outfielder, who was formerly with San Diego and Tampa Bay and was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Twins in spring training, has a history of igniting in June, and he needed it more than ever this year. Margot entered the month hobbling along with a terrible .204 average, .269 on-base percentage and .259 slugging percentage, arguably putting him in danger of being cut.

But Margot is a career .280 hitter in June, historically his best month of each season, and this year the difference has been extreme. The 29-year-old also walked and flew out in three plate appearances, and his numbers in June are .429/.500/.714, making him the hottest hitter on the team this month.

Well, except maybe for Lewis. The third baseman — who had yet to play at Target Field this season before Monday, having been sidelined for two months after suffering an injury on Opening Day at Kansas City — closed his first week off the injured list with another memorable blast. He crushed an 0-2 curveball from Rockies righthander Nick Mears 435 feet into the bullpens in left-center, a two-run blast and his second homer on an 0-2 count this year.

Paddack was probably appreciative of the extra runs, given that they delivered his first win since May 8, six starts ago. The righthander looked nothing like the pitcher who absorbed seven earned runs in New York last week, and he received an appreciative ovation from the announced crowd of 19,901 when he was removed with one out in the seventh inning.

Paddack surrendered six hits in the outing, but all of them were singles, and only once did a Rockies runner reach second or third base. That was the first batter of the game, Charlie Blackmon, who singled to center field, advanced on Ezequiel Tovar's bunt single and reached third on a double-play ball by Elias Díaz. But Paddack struck out Ryan McMahon, stranding the biggest threat he would face all night.

Paddack struck out six and walked nobody in his third shutout start of 2024 and his first since May 3 against the Red Sox. Yet Paddack was arguably outpitched by Colorado righthander Dakota Hudson, who gave up only four hits in 6⅔ innings. But one was Margot's double, which cost him a run, and another was Carlos Correa's two-out double in the fourth inning, which drove in Lewis for another run.